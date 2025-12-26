Clark (back) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The third-year pro from Louisville didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to a back injury, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the Week 17 contest. Clark has played 201 defensive snaps across 14 games this season, recording 25 total tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble. Kalen King is likely to start as the Cardinals' top slot corner in Clark's stead Sunday.