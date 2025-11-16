default-cbs-image
Beachum (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 11 tilt versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Beachum dealt with a knee injury during the week and logged a DNP/LP/LP practice progression. He was deemed questionable entering the weekend but will give it a go Sunday. Beachum has primarily been working as a rotational offensive tackle for the Cardinals.

