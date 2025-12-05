Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Back at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The starting right tackle missed practice Wednesday with the issue, though he's been following that routine for almost a month while playing through the injury in each ensuing game. The next step in his routine has been to return to limited practices Thursday and Friday, and it appears he's following that again.
