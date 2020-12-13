site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Cleared for Sunday's game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Beachum (back) is active for Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Beachum popped up on the injury report Friday but has been cleared to play in a crucial game against the Giants. He'll start at right tackle.
