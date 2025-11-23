default-cbs-image
Beachum (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The veteran offensive tackle injured his groin during the Cardinals' Week 11 loss to the 49ers. He was able to log a limited practice Friday after not participating in the first two sessions, and he's done enough to be cleared to play Sunday, when he'll start at right tackle.

