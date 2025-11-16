default-cbs-image
Beachum (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Beachum was working through a groin injury during Week 11 prep, and he may have aggravated the issue during Sunday's contest. Josh Fryar has entered the game at right tackle following Beachum's exit.

