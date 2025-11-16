Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Exits game with groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Beachum was working through a groin injury during Week 11 prep, and he may have aggravated the issue during Sunday's contest. Josh Fryar has entered the game at right tackle following Beachum's exit.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Able to play through groin issue•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Working through groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Active for Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Returning this week•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Not playing Sunday•