Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Giving it a go Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against Tampa Bay.
Beachum has been dealing with a groin issue the past few weeks, but it hasn't caused him to miss any games. The veteran lineman will handle his usual starting role at right tackle Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Tagged as questionable Week 13•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Cleared to play Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Questionable for Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Exits game with groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Able to play through groin issue•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Working through groin injury•