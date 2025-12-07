Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Good to go for Week 14
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Rams.
Beachum will be good to go for Week 14 as he continues to play through a groin injury. The 36-year-old will operate in his starting role at right tackle versus Los Angeles.
