Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Questionable for Week 12
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
With Jonah Williams (knee) already out and placed on injured reserve, the Cardinals could be digging deep down the depth chart at right tackle. Josh Fryar would appear to be the next man up at the position.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Exits game with groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Able to play through groin issue•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Working through groin injury•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Active for Week 5•
-
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Returning this week•