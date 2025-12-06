default-cbs-image
Beachum (groin) is listed as questionable to face the Rams on Sunday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Beachum has been dealing with the groin injury since Week 11 but has managed to play in each game since. He logged a pair of limited practices to close the week, likely setting him up to be active Sunday.

