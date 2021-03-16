site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Remaining in Arizona
RotoWire Staff
Beachum agreed to a two-year contract with the Cardinals on Tuesday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
The 31-year-old joined Arizona on a one-year deal last summer and started all 16 games in his first season with the team. Beachum should remain the starter at right tackle in 2021 for the Cardinals.
