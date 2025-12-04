Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Returns to injury report
Beachum (groin) did not practice Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Beachum has been on the injury report with the groin issue for the last three weeks, though he's managed to play in every game in that span. He's returned to limited practices on Thursday and Friday in prior weeks, and he's likely to follow a similar pattern ahead of a Week 14 matchup against the Rams.
