Beachum re-signed with the Cardinals on a two-year contract Monday, Bo Brack of PHNX Sports reports.
Beachum started all 17 games for Arizona in 2022. The right tackle is slated to make $5.15 million over the course of his contract, including $3.26 million guaranteed.
