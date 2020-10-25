site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Suiting up Sunday
Beachum (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Beachum logged a 'DNP/DNP/LP' slate of practices leading up to Sunday's contest, but he's nonetheless ready to suit up and draw his usual start at right tackle.
