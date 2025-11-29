Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Tagged as questionable Week 13
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.
Beachum ended Week 13 prep with a limited practice Friday after opening the week with back-to-back DNPs, which gives him a chance to play Sunday. If Beachum is not cleared to play, then Josh Fryar and Demontrey Jacobs would be the top candidates to start at right tackle.
