Beachum (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Beachum ended Week 13 prep with a limited practice Friday after opening the week with back-to-back DNPs, which gives him a chance to play Sunday. If Beachum is not cleared to play, then Josh Fryar and Demontrey Jacobs would be the top candidates to start at right tackle.