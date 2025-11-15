Cardinals' Kelvin Beachum: Working through groin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beachum (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Beachum logged a DNP-LP-LP practice log while managing a groin injury, which puts his status for Sunday's NFC West tilt in jeopardy. He would be slated to start at right tackle in the absence of Jonah Williams (shoulder), but if Beachum is also unable to play, then Josh Fryar and Demontrey Jacobs would be the other candidates for the start.
