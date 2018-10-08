Cardinals' Kendall Wright: Finds home in Arizona
The Cardinals signed Wright to a one-year contract Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
A roster casualty of the Vikings on cut-down day Sept. 1, Wright worked out for a number of teams in the meantime, finally landing a new opportunity with the Cardinals. He's done most of his damage out of the slot in his career, so he may be hard-pressed to see the field with Larry Fitzgerald primarily working there in the latter stages of his career. However, Fitzgerald has been dealing with a hamstring injury for weeks, which could equate to regular snaps for Wright to ease the burden on the long-time Cardinal.
