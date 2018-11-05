The Cardinals re-signed Wright on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Wright returns to the 53-man roster after he was released by the team Oct. 18 following a two-week stint in Arizona. The veteran wideout will provide some additional depth at the position coming off a bye week, but it's unlikely he'll have a major role in the offensive game plan during Sunday's contest in Kansas City.

More News
Our Latest Stories