Cardinals' Kendall Wright: Rejoins Arizona
The Cardinals re-signed Wright on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Wright returns to the 53-man roster after he was released by the team Oct. 18 following a two-week stint in Arizona. The veteran wideout will provide some additional depth at the position coming off a bye week, but it's unlikely he'll have a major role in the offensive game plan during Sunday's contest in Kansas City.
