Coach Mike LaFleur noted Monday that the ankle injury Bourne suffered Sunday against the Cowboys could be season-ending, Darren Urban of Cardschatter reports.

We'll await further information ahead of Week 9 action, but it sounds like Bourne is on track to miss time, further taxing the health/depth of Arizona's WR corps, with Michael Wilson dealing with a rib issue. Next up in the pecking order behind the aforementioned duo are Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko and Devin Duvernay, but if Bourne indeed faces an extended absence, added personnel at the position figures to be sought by the Cardinals.