Bourne (ankle) is expected to miss the remainder of the season, Jonathan Jones of The Athletic reports.

Darren Urban of Cardschatter previously reported that Coach Mike LaFleur noted Monday that the ankle injury Bourne suffered Sunday against the Cowboys could be season-ending, and Jones' report further advances the notion that the wideout is slated to miss extended time. With Michael Wilson dealing with a rib issue, look for the Cardinals to add depth in short order to a WR corps that also includes Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko and Devin Duvernay.