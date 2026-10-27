Bourne caught three of six targets for nine yards during Sunday's 30-16 loss versus the Broncos.

Coming off the heels of a second straight five-catch game, Bourne had positive momentum coming into Week 7. However, while his six targets were encouraging, his production was less efficient than a team baseline that was already not very good. With that said, teammate Jalen Brooks suffered a season-ending wrist injury Sunday, leaving Bourne as the Cardinals' undisputed second option at wide receiver moving forward.