Arizona placed Bourne (tibia) on injured reserve Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Though Bourne is expected to avoid surgery after fracturing his right tibia during Sunday's 33-30 overtime win over the Cowboys, he's facing an expected recovery timeline of three months that effectively ends his season. With Bourne heading to IR, the Cardinals signed Harrison Wallace off their practice squad to replenish their depth at receiver. The 31-year-old Bourne will finish the 2026 campaign with 26 receptions for 263 yards and no touchdowns on 38 targets over eight appearances.