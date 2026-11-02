Bourne suffered a fractured right tibia during Sunday's overtime win at Dallas that won't require surgery but will sideline him for three months, ending his 2026 season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

What was initially believed to be a right high-ankle sprain for Bourne has since been revealed to be much more serious after additional testing. He thus will finish with 26 catches (on 38 targets) for 263 yards and no touchdowns in eight regular-season appearances. With Marvin Harrison getting shipped to Houston on Oct. 11, Michael Wilson dealing with broken ribs and Jalen Brooks (wrist) out for the season, Reggie Virgil, Simi Fehoko and Devin Duvernay are the only healthy wide receivers on Arizona's active roster.