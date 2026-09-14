Bourne caught all eight of his targets for 75 yards during the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

It was a nice Cardinals debut for Bourne, with five of his catches going for 10-plus yards. He led all Arizona wide receivers in targets, catches and yards and finished behind tight end Trey McBride in all of those categories. It was Bourne's most productive outing since Week 5 of the 2025 season as a member of the 49ers, and he could be emerging as a preferred target for Jacoby Brissett over fellow wideouts Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson. Up next for Bourne and the Cardinals is a Week 2 NFC West tilt against the Super Bowl champion Seahawks on Sept. 20.