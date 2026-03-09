Bourne is slated to signed a two-year contract with the Cardinals, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Bourne's pending addition brings a more reliable No. 3 WR to Arizona than Greg Dortch, who is an unrestricted free agent. In 16 regular-season games in 2025, Bourne filled in nicely in a 49ers receiving corps beset by injuries, finishing with 37 catches (on 53 targets) for 551 yards and no touchdowns. Bourne will fill in behind holdovers Marvin Harrison (foot) and Michael Wilson with the Cardinals.