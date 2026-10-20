Bourne caught five of eight targets for 47 yards during the Cardinals' 18-16 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Bourne led all Cardinals wide receivers in catches, targets and yards during Sunday's win, and he finished second to superstar tight end Trey McBride in each of those three categories. Bourne has a 10-117-0 receiving line on 16 targets over his last two games, which coincides with the absence of Marvin Harrison following the latter's trade to the Texans. The Cardinals will head back home for Week 7 on Oct. 25 against the Broncos, whose defense ranks in the top-10 in fantasy points allowed per game to wide receivers.