Bourne hauled in two passes on three targets for 22 yards during the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Bourne's first target of the game came early in the first quarter, but he wasn't looked at by Jacoby Brissett again until late in the fourth, when the duo connected on passes of 14 and eight yards on back-to-back plays on a drive that ended with a one-yard touchdown run by Brissett. Bourne played 48 of 87 offensive snaps (55.2 percent), which was third-most among Cardinals wide receivers behind Michael Wilson (81) and Marvin Harrison (67). Bourne is up to a 12-108-0 receiving line (14 targets) through three regular-season games, and he's seemingly ahead of Harrison and behind Wilson and Trey McBride on Brissett's go-to list in the passing game. Up next is a Week 4 road tilt against the Giants this Sunday.