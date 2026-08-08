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Cardinals' Kenny Yeboah: Lands on IR

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Cardinals placed Yeboah (hamstring) on injured reserve Saturday.

Yeboah injured his hamstring during the Cardinals' 33-30 loss to the Panthers in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game. The injury is severe enough for Yeboah to go on IR, which means he won't be eligible to play in 2026 unless an injury settlement is reached with Arizona. Yeboah has not seen NFL regular-season action since 2024 with the Jets and was battling for a depth spot on the Cardinals' 53-man roster prior to his season-ending injury.

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