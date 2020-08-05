site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Kentrell Brice: Lands deal with Arizona
Brice has signed with the Cardinals.
Brice, who hasn't seen regular-season action since 2018, will bolster the Cardinals' depth at safety behind starters Jalen Thompson and Budda Baker.
