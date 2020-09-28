Drake carried 18 times for 73 yards and caught his only target for an additional six yards during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Drake found the sledding a bit tough on the ground as he averaged a pedestrian 4.1 yards per carry against a middling run defense. Despite the absence of Christian Kirk and the fact that the Cardinals were trailing for much of the game, he curiously wasn't used much as a pass catcher and has now drawn just five targets through three games this season. Drake also failed to reach the end zone again and has one touchdown to his name. He still carries plenty of fantasy upside given his current role and will look to break out next Sunday in a favorable matchup against the Panthers.