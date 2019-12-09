Drake ran for 37 yards on 11 carries and hauled in all three of his targets for 30 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss to Pittsburgh.

The mid-season acquisition Drake continues to work ahead of long-time Cardinals workhorse David Johnson, as his 11 rush attempts in Week 14 outpaced Johnson and Chase Edmonds' combined total by seven. Johnson did have the enormous boost of a 24-yard receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, but Drake has still garnered a higher number of carries over each of the Cardinals' past three games -- not including Week 9 when Drake racked up 162 yards from scrimmage as Johnson sat with an ankle injury. Drake remains a starting consideration in deeper leagues given Arizona's upcoming Week 15 matchup against a Browns defense that has conceded 4.7 yards per carry on the season.