Drake was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against Seattle, John Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Drake went down in agony after converting on a 4th-and-1 play. He was helped to the sideline and went to the locker room on the cart soon after. Drake had 14 carries for 34 yards and a seven-yard catch on two targets before exiting. The team should have an update on the starting running back's status after the game, but Drake will have the benefit of extra time to heal with the Cardinals on bye in Week 8.