Drake (foot) is healthy and ready to suit up for Sunday's season-opener against the 49ers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake said that he resumed practicing last Thursday, and that he was out of the walking boot he was spotted wearing Aug. 24 "in like two days." The starting running back then dealt with an illness, but Drake confirmed that he was never dealing with any issue that truly threatened his regular-season availability. The 25-year-old is poised to serve as the clear-cut top option in Arizona's backfield, though he'll face the challenge of overcoming a stout defensive front against San Francisco in Week 1.