Drake (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Thursday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake had his practice reps capped in each session before he returned to action this past Sunday against the Bills. In that contest, he racked up 109 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches. This week, Drake kicked it off with back-to-back limited listings before upgrading to full Wednesday. Assuming he's all the way back on the health front, he should be poised to handle an offensive snap share between 65 and 70 percent, instead of the 52 percent he handled Week 10.