Drake (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Drake had his practice reps capped in each session last week before he returned to action for Sunday's win over the Bills. In that contest, he racked up 109 yards from scrimmage on 17 touches. This week, Drake was listed as a limited participant on the Cardinals' first two practice reports before upgrading to full activity Wednesday. Assuming he's all the way back on the health front, Drake should be poised to handle an offensive snap share between 65 and 70 percent, instead of the 52 percent he handled Week 10.