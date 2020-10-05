Drake (chest) worked out without limitations Monday, indicating that he's cleared after an injury scare during Sunday's loss to the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Cardinals believe Drake merely got the wind knocked out of him, so it appears he was held out as a precaution with the injury occurring in the fourth quarter. Drake is expected to be ready to play in Week 5's clash against the Jets. His performance through four weeks is a larger concern, as he's averaged 3.8 yards per carry and been targeted just five times.