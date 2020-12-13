Drake (hip) rushed 23 times for 80 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-7 win over the Giants.

Drake was stuffed at the one-yard line on Arizona's opening drive, which ended with a turnover on downs after an incomplete pass on the ensuing play. He converted from the same distance against a significantly more tired Giants defense to put the Cardinals up 20-0 in the third quarter with his ninth rushing touchdown of the season and fifth in his last four games. Drake out-touched Chase Edmonds 24-11 in this one and should continue to lead Arizona's backfield in Week 15 against the Eagles.