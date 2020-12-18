Drake will likely be in store for a heavier workload Sunday against the Eagles in the event Chase Edmonds (ankle) -- who is considered a game-day decision -- isn't available to play, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

When both Drake and Edmonds have been available this season, the Cardinals have favored a two-pronged approach to the backfield, with the former serving as the team's top ballcarrier and the latter representing the preferred pass-catching option. Edmonds' balky ankle may force the Cardinals to deviate from that plan, however, potentially opening the door for Drake to serve as a true bellcow for the first time all season. If that's the case, Drake should have a clear path to 20-plus touches, as the Cardinals' other depth options at the position -- Jonathan Ward, Eno Benjamin and practice-squad player D.J. Foster -- have combined to play just eight offensive snaps this season and don't appear to be serious threats to steal work. Those contemplating using Drake in DFS contests or in season-long leagues will want to keep an eye on Edmonds' status, which should gain clarity when Arizona releases its inactive list 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.