Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury labeled Drake as day-to-day Wednesday and deemed the running back questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Though the prevailing expectation is that Drake's moderate ankle sprain will sideline him for the Cardinals' first game out of a bye week, the Cardinals plan to evaluate him in practices Wednesday through Friday before rendering an official ruling on his status. In the event Drake is ruled out or limited in the Week 9 contest, Chase Edmonds would have a clear path to a three-down role and would likely make for a quality lineup option in both PPR and non-PPR formats. The other two healthy running backs on the Cardinals' 53-man roster -- Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin -- have combined to play only three offensive snaps this season.