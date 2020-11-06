Drake (ankle) didn't practice Thursday.
For a second consecutive day, Drake wasn't with his teammates on the practice field as he tends to a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle. He may be just one DNP away from the Cardinals ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, but ultimately Friday's injury report will have the final say. If Drake is unable to suit up Week 9, Chase Edmonds will be Arizona's lead back, with Jonathan Ward and Eno Benjamin on hand for any reps that linger.
