Drake carried the ball 16 times for 67 yards while catching six of seven targets for 13 yards in Sunday's 36-26 loss to the 49ers.

Meanwhile, David Johnson failed to touch the ball at all in this game, as Christian Kirk got the only other carry for the Cards on a jet sweep. Drake has quickly established himself as Arizona's No. 1 RB since being liberated from Miami, totaling 283 scrimmage yards and a TD in three games for his new team, but it remains to be seen if he'll continue to dominate backfield touches coming out of the Cards' Week 12 bye.

