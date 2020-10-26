Drake is expected to miss "a few weeks" due to a slight tear of a ligament in his ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that the Cardinals are treating Drake's recovery timeframe similar to that of a high-ankle sprain, a hint that he could be a candidate for injured reserve. Drake was carted off the field during Sunday's overtime win against the Seahawks in serious pain. The Cardinals are scheduled for a bye Week 8, so Drake will at least have the benefit of extra time to get healthy, but it looks likely that Chase Edmonds will be called upon to lead the team's backfield versus Miami on Nov. 8.