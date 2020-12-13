Drake (hip) is expected to play Sunday against the Giants, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Per the report, the same applies to top wideout DeAndre Hopkins (neck/back). The status of both key cogs in Arizona's offense will be officially confirmed prior to the first wave of kickoffs Sunday, with the Cardinals facing the Giants at 1:00 ET.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Should play through hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Practicing again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Picks up hip injury•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Finds end zone in loss to Rams•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores twice in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Modest totals in loss•