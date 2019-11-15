Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Expected to share snaps
Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will utilize a backfield committee, with packages for both Drake and David Johnson in Sunday's game at San Francisco, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Drake led the way with 64 percent of snaps and 16 touches last week, while Johnson was limited to 43 percent and six touches, disappearing from the offense after a fourth-quarter fumble. A report earlier Friday suggested Drake was getting most of the work with the first-team offense during practice, but Kingsbury downplayed any notion of Johnson having his role further reduced. Drake steamrolled this same Niners team for 162 scrimmage yards just a couple weeks ago, albeit with both Johnson and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) inactive due to injuries. Johnson is no longer listed on the injury report, though he didn't exactly look spry last week. In any case, Drake is shaping up as the better Week 11 fantasy play, even if a starter-level workload isn't assured.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Working ahead of DJ•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Solo runner down stretch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Heavy passing game usage in loss•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Excels in team debut•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Could get 'major run' in debut•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: To be involved Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11.