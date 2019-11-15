Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he will utilize a backfield committee, with packages for both Drake and David Johnson in Sunday's game at San Francisco, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Drake led the way with 64 percent of snaps and 16 touches last week, while Johnson was limited to 43 percent and six touches, disappearing from the offense after a fourth-quarter fumble. A report earlier Friday suggested Drake was getting most of the work with the first-team offense during practice, but Kingsbury downplayed any notion of Johnson having his role further reduced. Drake steamrolled this same Niners team for 162 scrimmage yards just a couple weeks ago, albeit with both Johnson and Chase Edmonds (hamstring) inactive due to injuries. Johnson is no longer listed on the injury report, though he didn't exactly look spry last week. In any case, Drake is shaping up as the better Week 11 fantasy play, even if a starter-level workload isn't assured.