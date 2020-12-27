Drake carried 18 ties for 45 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for five additional yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the 49ers.

Drake carried the mail after Chase Edmonds (hip) left the game in the second quarter, but he averaged just 2.5 yards per carry and did little as a pass catcher as well. He salvaged his day from a fantasy perspective with a leaping one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, giving him a career-high 10 touchdowns for the season. Although he's scored six times in the last six games, Drake has averaged fewer than 3.0 yards per carry each of the last two and will look to improve from a yardage perspective in next Saturday's matchup with the Rams.