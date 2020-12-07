Drake carried the ball 10 times for 49 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 38-28 loss to the Rams.

While the yardage wasn't impressive, Drake's four-yard TD run in the fourth quarter brought the Cards to within a field goal, before the Rams pulled away. He's already set a new career high in rushing yards this season, and Sunday's score tied his career high with eight rushing touchdowns. Drake could be productive again in Week 14 against a Giants defense that stifled Russell Wilson in an upset win over Seattle, but which gave up 110 scrimmage yards and a TD to Chris Carson.