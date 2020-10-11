Drake carried the ball 18 times for 60 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 30-10 win over the Jets.

He led the Cards in rushing on the afternoon and scored his second TD of the season, but Drake's 3.3 yards per carry was far from effective and his longest tote went for only 10 yards. Chase Edmonds was more productive on less than half the touches, and Drake's hold on the starting job for Arizona remains tenuous, but both backs could be poised for big days in Week 6 against a porous Dallas defense.