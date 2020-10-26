X-rays on Drake's ankle came back negative, and he'll now have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Drake may not have a fracture, but that doesn't necessarily mean he avoided a serious injury. He was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Sunday's eventual win over Seattle, leaving Chase Edmonds as the lead man in the Arizona backfield. Even if he gets good news from the MRI, it's possible Drake won't be ready for Week 8 against Miami.