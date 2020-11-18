Drake (ankle) was limited at Tuesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
After releasing a practice estimate Monday, the Cardinals took the field Tuesday, when Drake maintained his listing for a second straight day. He logged limited sessions last week before handling 52 percent of the snaps on offense this past Sunday against the Bills, racking up 17 touches for 109 yards from scrimmage in the process. Meanwhile, backup running back Chase Edmonds notched 11 touches for 77 total yards on a 49-percent share of those plays. Assuming Arizona has Drake available Thursday at Seattle, a similar breakdown of RB reps is the likely outcome.
