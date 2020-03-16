Play

The Cardinals are placing a transition tag on Drake, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The transition tag doesn't involve any draft pick compensation but does allow the team to match any offer sheet. It's a strong indication the Cardinals intend to keep Drake, be it through their own negotiations or by matching a deal he signs with another team. Of course, there's always some chance -- however small -- that the running back gets a huge offer the Cardinals aren't willing to match.

