Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Gets transition tag
The Cardinals are placing a transition tag on Drake, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The transition tag doesn't involve any draft pick compensation but does allow the team to match any offer sheet. It's a strong indication the Cardinals intend to keep Drake, be it through their own negotiations or by matching a deal he signs with another team. Of course, there's always some chance -- however small -- that the running back gets a huge offer the Cardinals aren't willing to match.
More News
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Negotiating with Arizona•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Late-season TD surge continues•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Romps again in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Scores four times in win•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Again spearheads Arizona backfield•
-
Cardinals' Kenyan Drake: Ineffective against Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.
-
Titans' projections with Henry
The Titans offensive philosophy is clear with Derrick Henry back in the fold.
-
Tannehill's Titans Projections
It's not fair to expect Ryan Tannehill to do what he did in 2019 for a variety of reasons.
-
Delanie out; what's it mean for Jonnu?
With Delanie Walker out in Tennessee, Jonnu Smith could be a breakout tight end.
-
Pre-free agency PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our final PPR mock draft before free agency begins.
-
2020 Opportunity Index
The first Opportunity Index of 2020 is a helpful guide for who needs what in NFL Free Agency...